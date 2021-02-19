1 new local COVID-19 death, 77 new local cases reported in Ind.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,080 new coronavirus cases and 44 more deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 653,245 confirmed positive cases and 11,898 total deaths.
The state map shows one new death in our Indiana counties. That person was a resident of Spencer County.
The map shows 28 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 13 new cases in Warrick County, 11 new cases in both Dubois and Gibson counties, eight new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Spencer County, two new cases in Pike County and one new case in Perry County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,013 cases, 369 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,850 cases, 106 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,333 cases, 143 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,713 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,586 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,990 cases, 81 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,143 cases, 29 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,264 cases, 30 deaths
