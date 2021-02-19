Morganfield community holds sledding event in Legion Park

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Sledders across the Tri-State have taken advantage of the recent snowy weather to hit the slopes. On Thursday, it was turned into a community-wide event in Union County.
Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler told 14 News that he saw children sledding in Legion Park this week. The kids thought the police chief was about to stop their fun, but he joined them instead.
This sparked an idea for a full community sledding party, which was complete with hot chocolate and pizza.
“Everyone’s been cooped up, not able to get out for so long - it’s a good time,” Chief Deibler said. “Everybody is able to keep a good distance, have fun sleigh riding, hot chocolate, pizza - can’t beat it.”
Also in attendance at Thursday’s event was the mayor, fire department and rescue squad.
