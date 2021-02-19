Milder weekend, rain returns Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Lows dropped into the single digits on Friday morning, but afternoon temps rose into the upper 20s with sunny skies. The snow will start to melt this weekend as milder air works in from Saturday through the middle of next week. Highs on Saturday will climb to 35, our first trip above freezing in nearly 12 days. Clouds return on Sunday with a high of 43. Rain will move in late Sunday and taper off Monday morning. Rainfall amounts will range around a quarter to half inch. Temps push into the lower 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Rain and maybe snow back in the picture for the end of next week.