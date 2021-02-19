Man hospitalized after shot multiple times in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One person is in the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds on Thursday evening.
According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a reported burglary on the 600 block of Maple Street in Owensboro around 6:46 p.m.
Once police arrived on scene, officers say they found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his torso, arm and leg.
Police say he was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information connected to this case is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
