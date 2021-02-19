Local economic agencies unite in southwestern Ind.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new economic partnership in southwestern Indiana.
Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville, the Southwest Indiana Chamber and Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana will now join forces, and their goal is to grow in this region.
This has been a few months in the making and starts Monday. It comes after over 120 collective board members said yes to the measure.
We’re learning the group will be made up of two dozen people, and we’re hearing about the impact from those involved.
”Not just the talents of our staff, but the resources that this community puts towards work, and aggregate it into an organization that can be really well prepared to represent this region,” said CEO of the Southwest Indiana Chamber Tara Barney. “We’re competing against a big globe out there. Everything we can do to set ourselves forward with our particular strengths and the secret sauce that makes up our geography is all for the better.”
The new organization officially aligns on April 1. Each of the three organizations will work together and collaborate until then.
Focus areas include business, community institutions and residents right here in southwest Indiana.
