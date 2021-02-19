Health officials report 3 new COVID-19 deaths in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Friday, Illinois health officials have reported 2,219 new coronavirus cases and 63 more deaths.
That brought the total to 1,170,902 confirmed positive cases and 20,192 deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are two new deaths in White County and one more death in Wayne County.
Illinois health officials report one new coronavirus case in both Wabash and Edwards County.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,656 cases, 46 deaths
- White County - 1,587 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,293 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 522 cases, 10 deaths
