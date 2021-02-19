Green River District reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 54 new COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 35 are in Daviess County, five are in both McLean and Ohio counties, four are in Hancock County, three are in Henderson County and there are two new cases in Union County.
Green River health officials say they have had 19,665 total positive cases since the coronavirus pandemic began. Out of those cases, officials say 16,867 residents of the seven-county region have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard shows 15 new cases and no new deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have seen 3,782 total cases. Of those cases, 3,287 people have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 368 active cases in the community.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,269 cases, 149 deaths, 7,962 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,696 cases, 51 deaths, 2,565 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,782 cases, 127 deaths, 3,287 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,305 cases, 47 deaths, 1,997 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,178 cases, 57 deaths, 3,510 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,134 cases, 17 deaths, 963 recovered
- McLean Co. - 813 cases, 26 deaths, 717 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,202 cases, 13 deaths, 1,071 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 764 cases, 15 deaths, 647 recovered
