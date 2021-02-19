Feed Evansville holds another food drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Feed Evansville hosted another free food drive Friday afternoon in Evansville.
The group distributed around 3,000 boxes of food at Hartke Pool thanks to the USDA’s Farmers to Families program.
Organizers had to push back their distribution date this week due to the snow. They say that they are seeing many people come out to pick up boxes for their friends and family who can’t get out of their homes.
Organizers say they encourage people to look out for their neighbors.
“Pick up for your neighbors. Pick up for your family and friends. We don’t have a problem with that. We have 67% of our car line never needing food assistance until 2020,” said Lisa Vaughan. “And that was due to the pandemic and the government shutdown. We also know that the majority of the people who come and receive boxes are in the 65 and older situation. So that’s harder to get out during the snow.”
Vaughan says if you missed out on Friday’s event and you are in need of food, contact one of the area’s 85 local food banks.
Their next event is scheduled for sometime in March.
