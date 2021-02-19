Evansville students avoid burnout on snow day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students from the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation and other primary education centers around Vanderburgh County spent their snow day on Thursday at Reitz Hill sledding.
Some students like third grader Marley Chambers say these snow days are partially viewed as a break from the struggles of going to school during a pandemic. She says it’s been difficult.
”Really if you’re counting this year, it’s kind of been sad,” Chambers said.
Her aunt, Alicia Mitchell, said she’s witnessed how virtual learning can be straining.
“You have to learn different,” she said. “Mom’s working from home on one end of the couch, while the daughter’s on the other end doing school work.”
With EVSC and other schools calling for waiver days, children said the winter weather has provided a little relief.
Parents say they’re glad to see their kids get some time off too.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Amanda Tucker, mother of two EVSC students said. “I’d say pretty beneficial.”
Chambers said while the new way of learning is necessary, the fun couldn’t have come at a better time.
”We deserve this,” she said. “We work hard all week and now it’s just two weeks off!”
EVSC called for another waiver day on Friday.
