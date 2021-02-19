Deaconess Henderson, Union Co. now allowing Kentuckians 60 and up to get the COVID-19 vaccine

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentuckians 60 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine at Deaconess Henderson and Deaconess Union County Hospital.
Click here to book an appointment at Deaconess Henderson.
“While Kentucky is still in Phase 1b, locations with the capacity to do so may transition into Phase 1c, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health,” said Brian Spencer, PharmD, Pharmacy Service Line Manager, Deaconess.
Click here to book an appointment at Deaconess Union County.
Childcare workers were also recently added to the list of eligible vaccine recipients in Kentucky. Those currently eligible for appointments in Kentucky now include:
- Healthcare workers and first responders who live or work in Kentucky
- People who come into contact with COVID-19 infectious material (such as funeral home employees)
- Childcare workers who live or work in Kentucky
- Individuals age 60+ who live or work in Kentucky
“We have successfully rescheduled those patients who had postponed appointments, so we are now able to add appointments at Deaconess Henderson Hospital beginning March 4; Kentuckians who are eligible for vaccines can begin filling those appointments now,” said Spencer. “Deaconess Union County appointments will be available in late March, with more information to follow as the date approaches.”
Those who live in another state but work in Kentucky will need to bring proof of Kentucky employment to their appointment to receive their vaccination.
