Crews respond to 2 separate accidents with injuries in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews with the Henderson Fire Department responded to two separate crashes with injuries.
The first wreck happened in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They ask that you avoid the area while they work to clear the scene.
The second accident that crews worked on happened in the 1700 block of South Green Street.
According to the Henderson Police Department, a vehicle was traveling northbound on S. Green St. across from the Holiday Motel. They say the driver tried to make a left turn into the Holiday Motel, but a vehicle traveling southbound hit the passenger side of the vehicle.
Officials say this caused the vehicle that was turning to turn on the driver’s side.
Police say the driver turning into the Holiday Motel did not see the other vehicle, and the other vehicle was unable to avoid the collision.
One driver was treated on scene and the other was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
