City of Jasper lifts natural gas restrictions

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The natural gas restrictions in Jasper have been lifted.
The gas department has determined that the natural gas supply to the city has stabilized enough to allow customers to return to their normal operations.
As we reported earlier this week, the mayor issued a warning about supply and demand due to the brutal cold in the Midwest, asking residents to lower thermostats and avoid using hot water and gas fireplaces.
The city says the decision is also due to weather conditions improving.
