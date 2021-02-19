Castle star Isaiah Swope announces commitment to USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It took Castle senior Isaiah Swope just five days to make his decision.
After tweeting last Saturday the University of Southern Indiana had offered him a spot in the program, Swope announced his commitment to play for the Screaming Eagles on social media Thursday.
Swope has been a fixture on the court for the Knights the past two years. During his junior season, he averaged 20 points per game and over five rebounds a game. As a senior, Swope just scored his 1,000th point against Jasper last week and has led Castle to an undefeated SIAC record, ultimately winning a conference championship.
In his first season at the helm of the program, former Screaming Eagle and current head coach Stan Gouard has led USI to an 11-4 record and the team currently sits atop the GLVC East leaderboard with consideration for the NCAA postseason.
Swope will join another familiar Tri-State face on USI’s campus, as Gouard nabbed former Madisonville star and UT-Martin transfer K’Suan Casey in December.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.