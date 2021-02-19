On Alert: Black Ice

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brighter but cold as wind chills drop to zero early. Morning commuters can expect icy secondary roads and slick spots on area bridges. Mostly sunny as high temps only reach the mid-20s behind westerly winds.
A snow melt is scheduled this weekend that will last well into next week. Saturday, southwesterly winds will drive temps into the lower 30s under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday, temps will climb into the upper 30s to 40-degres. There is a good chance for rain Sunday night through Monday morning.
High temps will surge to near 50-degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Relatively dry through the period under mostly sunny skies. The normal high for this time of year is in the mid-40s.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.