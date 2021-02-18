Winter Weather Advisory

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A final round of snow could drop another inch...total accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Most of the snow will end during the morning as high temps remain in the mid-20s. Wind chills will remain in the teen this afternoon. Tonight, clearing and cold as lows drop to 9-degrees.
Friday, brighter but cold as wind chills drop to zero during the early morning. Mostly sunny as high temps only reach the lower 20s behind northwesterly winds.
A snow melt is scheduled this weekend that will last well into next week. Saturday, southwesterly winds will drive temps into the lower 30s under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday, temps will climb into the upper 30s to 40-degres. There is a good chance for rain Sunday night through Monday morning.
High temps will surge to near 50-degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Relatively dry through the period under mostly sunny skies. The normal high for this time of year is in the mid-40s.
