Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. records big turnout for vaccine clinics despite bad weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Health Department officials say they have seen a decent turnout to COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week despite the snow.
The winter weather hasn’t stopped vaccine clinics from remaining open to assist those able to get their COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination clinic at Old National Events Plaza has been open all week.
Officials told 14 News on Wednesday afternoon they have seen instances of people canceling or rescheduling their appointments. They also emphasized they don’t want people to be out on the roads if they are concerned, or don’t feel safe or comfortable to travel.
The vaccination clinic is able to accommodate these requests, and health officials are even able to step outside to assist those in their car if necessary.
”We’ve kept our clinics open to make sure that we are available for people who can get out and make it,” Joe Gries with the Vanderburgh County Health Department said. “Yesterday, we did about 90% of our appointments scheduled. Today, running in that range or even better, so things are going real well for us. If they have trouble getting out of the cars, we’re able to send our nurses out to them and give them the shot in their arms in their cars, so we do have some flexibility with that.”
Gries says the health department will continue to run their clinics as normal this week, pending any severe weather.
