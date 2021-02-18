Vanderburgh Co. Health Department cancels COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thurs.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderburgh County Health Department say they have canceled their COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Thursday.
They made that decision due to the inclement weather.
Health officials say all those who have appointments will be contacted through the Indiana Department of Health’s scheduling system.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department will reschedule all appointments to a later date that will fit the schedule of those affected.
