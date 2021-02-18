USI Athletics sets outdoor spectator policy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Athletics, in conjunction with the University’s COVID-19 task force, has announced its attendance policies for outdoor sports during the 2021 spring season. The venues affected by this policy include the USI Tennis Courts, the USI Baseball Field, the USI Softball Field and Strassweg Field (Soccer).
The spectator policy, listed below, will be re-evaluated throughout the Spring. For the safety and well-being of the players, coaches and officials, the following guidelines have been set in place:
• Attendance is limited to two pre-approved guests per USI student-athlete.
• Masks/face coverings for entry into the facility and must be worn at all times.
• Social distancing must be observed at all times.
GLVC Sports Network coverage of baseball, softball and soccer will be offered live and on-demand for fans unable to attend, unless weather or other unforeseen circumstances prevents the games from being broadcast.
