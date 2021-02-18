Road conditions expected to be hazardous in western Kentucky

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Conditions are expected to be a bit more hazardous Thursday in western Kentucky.
We spoke with Hopkins County EMA Director Nick Bailey before the second round of snow started coming down. He told us the city, county and state plow crews are on alert.
However, he’s warning drivers not to be in a hurry on the roads Thursday, especially in these conditions.
“I think a lot of people have adjusted to the fact that we do still have snow on the ground,” Bailey said. “Secondary roads still are somewhat covered. Slick spots. So people are still driving with some sense. That’s the main thing, we push the safety aspect.”
Down in Greenville in Muhlenberg County, officials say they’ve been dealing with a number of slide-offs and stranded drivers overnight.
We have already seen reports of slow conditions on interstates and parkways Thursday morning. The Kentucky transportation map reads slow conditions in places like Hopkins County on I-69 near the Western Kentucky Parkway interchange.
911 services across the Tri-State say they’ve been getting calls from people wanting to know the road conditions. They say don’t call 911 for that. That number is for emergencies only.
If you would like to find out about road conditions in Kentucky, you can call 511.
We’ll continue to check in on those conditions down in western Kentucky throughout Thursday morning.
We spoke with Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King about the road conditions on 14 News Sunrise.
You can watch that full interview below.
