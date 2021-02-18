Owensboro Health opens COVID-19 vaccinations to ages 60-69

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has opened its COVID-19 vaccination schedule to people ages 60-69.
People in this age category can now schedule an appointment at an OH vaccination clinic through the system’s website or by calling the hospital’s appointment line, 270-685-7100.
Since Dec. 24, OHRH has administered over 16,000 first doses and 9,000 second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to people in Kentucky’s 1A and 1B tiers: healthcare workers, first responders and individuals 70+.
“Vaccines represent our greatest opportunity to reduce the spread of COVID-19, so every dose increases hope for a brighter future,” said Michael Kelley, MD, vice president of medical affairs. “By expanding the age range for vaccine eligibility, Owensboro Health is taking another step to immunize our communities and help them stand strong against COVID-19.”
Currently, the following groups are eligible for a vaccine at OHRH:
· Healthcare workers
· First responders
· Individuals age 70+
· Individuals age 60-69
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.