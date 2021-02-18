13 new local COVID cases reported in Ill., no new area deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Thursday, Illinois health officials have reported 1,966 new coronavirus cases and 72 more deaths.
That brought the total to 1,168,683 confirmed positive cases and 20,129 deaths.
The map showed 13 new cases in our local Illinois counties.
Of those cases, four are in White County, and there are three new cases in each Wayne, Wabash and Edwards counties.
The state COVID-19 map showed no new local deaths
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,656 cases, 45 deaths
- White County - 1,587 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,292 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 521 cases, 10 deaths
