2nd round of snowfall could make for dangerous driving conditions in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many of the roads across the Tri-State are snow-covered Thursday morning, and many of those roads are slick, at least in Evansville.
Tanner Holbrook was out again early Thursday morning in Evansville, where he tells us he’s already seen snowplows out working. It’s important that you continue to give them some extra space when you’re out and about.
The snow that fell overnight very powdery, which our meteorology team says can actually reduce visibility.
According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security travel map, you can see that almost all of our Indiana counties are still under a travel watch. That means only essential travel, like to and from work, is recommended.
The only county that isn’t under travel watch is Dubois County. However, they are under a travel advisory, which means to use caution while driving the roads.
Indiana State Police tell us there is an accident with minor injuries on 41 near 550 South in Gibson County. That’s near Toyota.
