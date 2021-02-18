McLean Co. Schools plan to go in-person 4 days a week in early March

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with McLean County Schools say they plan to have all students back to in-person learning four days a week by March 8.
They said this week’s snow put a roadblock to start bringing kids in-person this week.
School leaders say despite the snow, they still plan to meet their goal of having students back in-person by March 8.
Below is the school district’s new weekly in-person scheduling that’s set to start next week.
Week of February 22:
- K-1st, 6th, 12th and students with special services and targeted interventions will be four days a week.
- Rest of students will be on their same A/B schedule.
- Transportation will start back up for all in-person and A/B schedule students.
- Food Service will also start back curb-side meal pickup along with take-home meals will be offered for in-person students.
Week of March 1:
- K-5, 6-8, 11th/12th graders, and students with special services and targeted interventions will be four days a week. 9th and 10th will be on their A/B schedule.
Week of March 8:
- All students will be in-person four days a week with Wednesdays being all virtual days.
School leaders say Friday will be another virtual day for all students due to the winter weather.
You can find the district’s full weekly plan to bring students back to in-person learning in the post below.
