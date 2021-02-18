Mayor Winnecke gets COVID-19 vaccine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke received his COVID-19 Thursday.
The Mayor said he was signed up for the Ascension St. Vincent Wait List, and his shot was given by retired physician Mark Meyers.
He reminds those 65 and older can register for an appointment at ourshot.in.gov.
St. Vincent has a 60 and older wait list. Mayor Winnecke says you can call them at 812-485-4265.
Mayor Winnecke said he got the vaccine because he wants to protect the city of Evansville.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.