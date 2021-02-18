Man wanted for attempted murder in Vincennes arrested in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department has arrested a man wanted out of Vincennes for attempted murder.
MPD detectives and the SWAT team located James Birge Thursday morning and took him into custody without incident.
Authorities say the victim was shot early Sunday morning on South 10th Street in Vincennes.
The victim is recovering in an Evansville hospital.
Police say Birge fled to Madisonville after the incident.
Birge is being held at the Hopkins County jail pending extradition back to Knox County.
Police say tips from the public helped lead to the arrest.
