Man arrested for Jan. armed robbery in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say an arrest has been made in the armed robbery that happened January 5 at Chinese Market on Chelsa Drive.
Police say 44-year-old Earl Cook Sr., who was a fugitive, came into the store with a gun, assaulted the employee, restrained her, and stole items.
They say the victim had minor injuries.
Police say they discovered Cook made false 911 calls to draw law enforcement to a different area of the city.
They say he was taken into custody in Christian County.
His charges include robbery, kidnapping possession of a gun by a felon, burglary, and false reporting.
