Man arrested for Jan. armed robbery in Madisonville
Earl Cook Sr. (Source: Christian Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman | February 18, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 4:23 PM

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say an arrest has been made in the armed robbery that happened January 5 at Chinese Market on Chelsa Drive.

Police say 44-year-old Earl Cook Sr., who was a fugitive, came into the store with a gun, assaulted the employee, restrained her, and stole items.

They say the victim had minor injuries.

Police say they discovered Cook made false 911 calls to draw law enforcement to a different area of the city.

They say he was taken into custody in Christian County.

His charges include robbery, kidnapping possession of a gun by a felon, burglary, and false reporting.

