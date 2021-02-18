Lyles Station Historic School celebrates Black History Month

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Lyles Station Historic School in Gibson County is once again doing big things to help celebrate Black History Month.
A restored schoolhouse is typically used to tell visitors about African American history, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers are celebrating Black History Month through Zoom.
The online experience allows people to learn about people like military soldier Aaron Fisher, one of the most decorated soldiers from World War I.
Fisher grew up in the Lyles Station area.
“We didn’t realize that African Americans in war time were not able to receive the highest award, they always received a second award which was less, and so we are going to talk about that at Black History Month,” Stanley Madison, president with the Lyles Station Historic Corporation said.
This Zoom call will take place on February 26. Although, final details are still being worked out.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.