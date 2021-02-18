3 local Ind. counties have zero new COVID-19 cases; 3 new local deaths reported

INDIANA, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 786 new coronavirus cases and 29 more deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 652,210 confirmed positive cases and 11,854 total deaths.
The state map shows two new deaths in Warrick County and one new death in Vanderburgh County.
It shows 29 new cases in Vanderburgh County, zero new cases in Dubois County, 11 new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, eight new cases cases in Posey County, zero new case in Gibson County, five new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,957 cases, 369 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,839 cases, 106 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,309 cases, 143 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,711 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,571 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,979 cases, 81 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,135 cases, 28 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,262 cases, 30 deaths
