KSP looking for truck believed to have hit pedestrian in Nortonville

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are asking public to help identify the driver or company of a white 2018-2022 Freightliner Cascadia.
Evidence recovered from the scene where a missing man was found dead earlier this month, indicates this truck is suspected to have hit Michael “Andrew” Dowd between 2/4/2021 and 2/7/2021, causing damage to the front passenger headlight assembly and hood.
It happened near the city of Nortonville, on the southbound side of Interstate 69, near the 103 mile marker in Hopkins County.
Troopers say it’s possible that the commercial vehicle driver did not realize they hit a pedestrian and may have suspected it was an animal or object.
Any commercial vehicle company with damage, involving the replacement of the passenger headlight assembly and hood, are asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at 270-676-3313.
