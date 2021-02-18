Henderson Fire Department practice ice rescues on frozen lake

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department is using the recent winter weather to its advantage.
The department posted images from its ice rescue training exercise onto the HFD official Facebook page on Wednesday.
The pictures show firefighters cutting a whole in the ice and crews taking turns brushing up on their rescue skills in frigid, dangerous conditions.
Department officials say it’s important to follow certain steps to ensure the safety of not only the person being rescued, but for firefighters as well.
They say to first make contact, secure a haul line, get the crew to the shore, get the person in trouble out of the ice and finally onto shore.
