Gov. Holcomb names new Vanderburgh County Superior Court Judge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is news about two judges in Vanderburgh County.
First, Governor Holcomb has appointed Thomas A. Massey to Vanderburgh County Superior Court.
He’ll take over for Judge Richard G. D’Amour who will retire in April.
Massey has been in private practice in Evansville since 1984. His focus has been family law and civil litigation.
A start date for his new position has not yet been announced.
Also, the Vanderburgh County Superior Court has reappointed Les C. Shively to the position of Chief Judge.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.