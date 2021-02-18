Frigid Friday, above freezing over the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Snow came and went on schedule Thursday. Most areas picked up 1-2″ with some higher totals in Western Kentucky. Temps will plunge into the teens overnight, so we’ll keep the Alert Day for Friday for black ice and slick spots. Much milder weather returns over the weekend. Temperatures will begin a slow march above freezing and into the mid to upper 40s and even 50s next week. Our next weathermaker will bring rain to the region late Sunday night through early Monday. Another chance of rain showing up for next Thursday.