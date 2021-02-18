Evansville church holds drive-thru service for Ash Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State Catholics participated in Ash Wednesday services in a unique way this year.
Saints Mary and John Parish in downtown Evansville held a drive-thru service to commemorate the first day of Lent on Wednesday.
The vehicles lined up in the parking lot with drivers rolling down their windows to receive their ashes shortly after the church’s noon Mass.
Church leaders told 14 News they were happy to provide a safer option for parishioners who didn’t feel comfortable going inside to participate.
“We have lots of people in the church,” Fr. Benny Chacko with Saints Mary and John Parish said. “And so the people who don’t feel comfortable because of the crowd, they show up for the drive-thru distribution of ashes. They have the feeling that they have participated in the Ash Wednesday celebration.”
Parishioners participating in the drive-thru service say they were thankful to have this option.
