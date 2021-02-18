EPD detectives involved in shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police tell us two detectives have been involved in a shooting.
It happened shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of N. Ruston.
Police say it started as an investigation into a stolen vehicle.
They say the suspect in the stolen car tried to run over a detective, and the detective shot him in the shoulder.
Police say there was a struggle and a Taser was used to get him into custody.
He was then taken to the hospital.
No officers were hurt.
Morgan was shut down in both directions between Theatre Drive and Boeke.
