WATCH: Gov. Pritzker giving state of the state

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Governor Pritzker is giving a state of the state address Wednesday.
He’s discussing the budget and COVID-19 vaccines.
A press release before the event revealed three new mass vaccination clinic sites.
None of them are in our local Illinois counties, but two of them are in Carbondale.
More sites are expected to be online soon.
For more information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to the state’s website.
Tuesday, Illinois health officials are reported 1,348 new coronavirus cases and 33 more deaths.
That brought the total to 1,164,922 confirmed positive cases and 20,034 deaths.
Wednesday numbers are expected soon.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,654 cases, 45 deaths
- White County - 1,582 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,289 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 516 cases, 10 deaths
