USI Men’s/Women’s Basketball under consideration for NCAA post-season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The NCAA announced today that University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball and Women’s Basketball teams are under consideration for post-season selection to the NCAA II Midwest Regionals in March. The announcement of “under consideration” has taken the place of the normal NCAA II region rankings that begin every year in February.
USI Men’s Basketball (11-4) is one of eight teams under consideration for the NCAA II Midwest Regional that will be hosted at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, March 13-14, 16. The Screaming Eagles were joined by fellow Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) schools Truman State University, the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and Southwest Baptist University.
The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) was represented by Ashland University, Grand Valley State University, Wayne State University, and University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
USI Women’s Basketball (11-5) is one of five from the GLVC under consideration in the Midwest Region. The Eagles were joined from the GLVC by Drury University, Lewis University, UMSL, and Truman.
Of the eight women’s teams under consideration, the GLIAC was represented by GVSU, Michigan Tech University, and Northwood University.
The NCAA II Women’s Basketball Midwest Regional is scheduled to be hosted by Drury at the O’Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Missouri, March 12-13, 15. The women’s basketball regional site is a change from the previously announced Ashland University this week.
The Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC), a normal member of the Midwest Region that includes Kentucky Wesleyan College, was moved to the Atlantic Region due to the COVID-19 realignment of the regions in 2020-21.
NCAA II Midwest Region Men’s Basketball Under Consideration:
Ashland 8-6
Grand Valley State 7-5
Missouri-St. Louis 12-4
Southern Indiana 11-3
Southwest Baptist 12-5
Truman 14-1
Wayne State (Mich.) 8-4
Wisconsin-Parkside 8-5
NCAA II Midwest Region Women’s Basketball Under Consideration:
Drury 13-1
Grand Valley State 12-1
Lewis 10-7
Michigan Tech 12-1
Missouri-St. Louis 10-7
Northwood 9-4
Southern Indiana 11-5
Truman 12-3
Courtesy: USI Athletics
