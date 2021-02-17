UE students shovel driveways, donate proceeds to local nonprofit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville students were out clearing driveways Tuesday from sunrise to sunset.
“This morning we got up around 4, 4:30, 5, so it was an early morning for sure after getting back late last night from shoveling,” said Ben Godden, part of the shoveling crew. “I probably only slept for three or four hours.”
“Suddenly we had these people at our door who wanted to shovel our snow, so we said ‘well yeah go ahead!’” said Dave Black, one homeowner who got his driveway shoveled.
The group handed out flyers before the snow hit. It blew up when a professor shared it on Facebook.
“My phone hasn’t stopped buzzing, we put my number on there and I can actually feel it buzzing right now,” said Brock Wandel, organizer. “I’ve been getting calls, texts, and it’s amazing how fast the community got around us for this.”
The students charged $25-50 depending on the house and donated partial proceeds to Habitat for Humanity of Evansville. Wandel says they hit upwards of 43 houses as of Tuesday afternoon.
“We went out there and met them and spoke with them, and they’re just really positive,” Black said. “What else could you be doing on a day like this other than stay cooped up inside? But they’re out doing something good.”
“We’ll always be messing around at home anyway so it’s kind of fun to just get out and do something while we’re just being our normal goofy selves,” Godden shared.
Wandel said he just wished they could have gotten to everyone who needed their help.
