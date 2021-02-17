Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned on Highway 41 in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation say there will be lane closures for U.S. 41 just south for State Road 64 in Princeton.
They say beginning on or around Monday, March 1, contractors will intermittently close one lane on U.S. 41 both north and southbound about four miles south of the interchange at S.R. 64.
Contractors will be doing pavement boring for an upcoming replacement of the bridge spanning CSX Railroad tracks.
The closures will only affect about 200 feet of roadway in either direction
The work is expected to last about three days, depending on weather.
