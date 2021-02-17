Tanner Craig named Preseason All-MVC

ST. LOUIS (WFIE) -University of Evansville junior first baseman Tanner Craig continues to garner preseason honors as Craig was named to the Preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference team, it was announced in a release by the conference office on Wednesday morning.
Craig becomes the first Ace to earn preseason MVC honors since Trey Hair was named to The Valley’s preseason team in 2017.
The honor follows a shortened 2020 campaign in which Craig put in a monster performance in 16 games. Craig led the team in home runs (7), OPS (1.238), runs (10), hits (20), RBI (19), total bases (44), slugging percentage (.759), walks (13), and on-base percentage (.479), while finishing second on the team in batting average (.345). Craig was named to Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week, MVC Player of the Week, and to the MVC Scholar-Athlete team in 2020 and has already been named to the 2021 Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award watch list and PerfectGame.com MVC Preseason team.
Evansville opens its season this weekend with a four-game set at SEC foe Georgia, beginning with the season-opener on Friday at 6 PM in Athens, Ga.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
