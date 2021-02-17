Slick conditions on secondary streets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re continuing to monitor road conditions across the Tri-State Wednesday morning.
Evansville saw at least five inches of snow Monday into Tuesday.
Although there are passing lanes on many highly traveled roads like the Lloyd Expressway and Highway 41, there are still slick conditions on side roads and secondary streets.
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Road Department say more rural areas of the county have been the most difficult to clear because of drifts.
Officials say they will have the roads cleared even if it takes them through the weekend.
Leaders with the Indiana Department of Transportation say the sun during the day will help with heating up the pavement and melting some of that snow.
“When you have low temperatures, salt loses some of its effectiveness once you get down into the teens and the single digits. And we do have chemicals that we use to kind of boost the salt’s effectiveness, but for the most part, it can be really difficult to fight ice when you have temperatures as low as we have right now,” said Jason Tiller, communications director with INDOT Southwest.
Right now, all of our Indiana counties are under a travel watch. That means only essential travel, like to and from work, is recommended.
