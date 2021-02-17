Princeton Police Officer reaches deal in misconduct case

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A plea deal has been reached in the case of a Princeton Police Officer arrested on a felony misconduct charge.
Brandt George is accused of allowing a suspect to toss a bag of heroin after his arrest.
Court officials tell us the charge was amended to a misdemeanor as part of the agreement.
George was sentenced to 12 months in jail, which was suspended to the probation department.
Officials say he must complete 40 hours of community service.
