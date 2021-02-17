Police respond to person with a gun call in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville dispatch tells us that police were on the scene of a person with a gun in the area of E. Mulberry and Weinbach.
Sgt. Nick Winsett with EPD tells us this was a domestic situation between a man and a woman.
According to authorities, the lady said the man was threatening her in the home with a gun.
She called 911 and was told to get out of the house.
Officials say the woman and her son were able to get out of the home.
After a brief standoff, EPD says they were able to make contact with the man and he eventually came out peacefully.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
