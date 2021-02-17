Pike Co. now in blue for COVID case rates; 1 new death in Warrick Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 933 new coronavirus cases and 20 more deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 651,453 confirmed positive cases and 11,825 total deaths.
The state map shows that none of our counties are in red for the two metric score or for the advisory level.
For the two metric score, Pike County is now in blue. The positivity rate there is now just .5 percent. This is the first time one of our counties has been blue for months.
The map shows one new death in Warrick County.
It shows 13 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Dubois County, 17 new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, five new cases cases in Posey County, one new case in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Governor Holcomb will give a briefing Wednesday.
Watch it here at 1:30 p.m. Central.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,957 cases, 368 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,839 cases, 106 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,309 cases, 141 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,711 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,571 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,979 cases, 81 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,135 cases, 28 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,262 cases, 30 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.