1 person dead following rollover crash in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a rollover crash on I-69 in Hopkins County.
Deputies say they responded to that accident around 6:30 Tuesday night.
They say the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-69. They say the roadway was iced over, and the driver lost control.
That’s when authorities say the vehicle left the right side of the road and struck a rock wall before rolling over.
The Hopkins County Coroner pronounced the male driver dead at the scene.
They say the passenger in the vehicle was not injured.
However, authorities say neither person was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
