Otters release 2021 regular season schedule

League alignment features two conferences, the Midwestern and Can-Am Conferences, that are split into two divisions of four teams each. The West Division of Evansville, Florence, Gateway, and Southern Illinois joins the Central Division of Joliet, Lake Erie, Schaumburg, and Windy City in the Midwestern Conference. The Northeast Division of New Jersey, Ottawa, Sussex County, and Washington joins the Atlantic Division of New York, Quebec, Trois-Rivieres, and Tri-City in the Can-Am Conference.