1 new COVID death in Green River District; 78 new cases out of local Ky. counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported one new COVID-19 related death and 51 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 35 are in Daviess County, there are five in both Henderson and Union Counties, two in both Hancock and McLean Counties, and one new case in both Ohio and Webster Counties.
Green River health officials say the new death was a resident of Union County.
The district has had 19,574 total cases since the coronavirus pandemic began. Of those that tested positive, officials say 16,577 residents have recovered.
Green River District Health Department is continuing to vaccinate in tiers 1A and 1B, which includes health care workers, first responders, daycare workers, and those 70 years of age or older.
Officials say as vaccine quantities and available appointment times allow, persons in Phase 1C with an emphasis on those aged 60 and older may also be scheduled to ensure our vaccination sites are administering 90 percent or more of all vaccine doses within seven days of arrival.
You can visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on our waiting list.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing 27 new cases and no new deaths since the last time they updated their numbers on February 12.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has recorded 3,767 total cases. Out of those positive cases, 3,242 residents have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 398 active cases in the community.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,216 cases, 149 deaths, 7,821 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,677 cases, 50 deaths, 2,532 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,767 cases, 127 deaths, 3,242 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,292 cases, 47 deaths, 1,965 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,170 cases, 57 deaths, 3,441 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,130 cases, 17 deaths, 953 recovered
- McLean Co. - 808 cases, 26 deaths, 707 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,199 cases, 13 deaths, 1,060 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 759 cases, 15 deaths, 630 recovered
