Natural gas users asked to lower thermostats

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Dean Vonderheide asked Jasper residents to reduce their usage of natural gas on Monday night.
As of Tuesday, Vonderheide said the request isn’t a mandate, but that a state of emergency could be declared if shortages persist or worsen.
Snow storms that hit Texas and Oklahoma stopped up production at natural gas production facilities.
Vonderheide said that fuel supplies in the Midwest and particularly southern Indiana will continue until those companies are back at full throttle.
The mayor’s official recommendations are to reduce thermostats below 70 degrees, limit the use of hot water and cease the use of gas fireplaces.
CenterPoint Energy, which provides natural gas to Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties, issued a request urging their to follow similar guidelines to the ones laid out by Vonderheide.
CenterPoint also recommends leaving blinds open during the day to allow the sun to heat through windows and closing blinds at night to keep the heat in.
Vonderheide said on Tuesday that the shortage could persist through early next week.
He said that the request to reduce usage was motivated by keeping essential facilities open.
“It’s important because it does have a direct impact on the availability of gas, which is vital to our healthcare facilities in the area,” Vonderheide said.
The mayor and city officials will be providing updates on the situation daily.
