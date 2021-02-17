Green River Correctional Complex officer arrested

Rogers has been charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, greater than 2 grams (Meth), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, greater than 4 grams (cocaine), Trafficking in marijuana less than 8 oz., Trafficking in synthetic drugs 1st degree, Promoting Contraband 1st degree, Trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense, greater than 20 but less than 120 dosage units (drug unspecified), and Possession of drug paraphernalia.