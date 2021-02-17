EPD: Man with gun arrested after short chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a detective was driving near Octapharma Plasma on North First Ave. Wednesday morning, when she saw a man in the parking lot waiving a gun.
She then called for officers in the area
The detective says the man went into the building, then came back out, got in a car, and left.
Officers say they spotted the car and a chase began. It was quickly terminated.
They say they then saw the car crashed into a snow pile at Diamond Ave. and Resurrection Drive.
Police say the man got out of the car and started running. He was arrested on Resurrection Drive.
Officers say they found the gun near the car.
They say charges are pending.
