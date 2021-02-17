Evansville’s VP Alex Burton takes stand against House Bill 1541

By 14 News Staff | February 16, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 10:31 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Councilman Alex Burton is taking a standing against Indiana House Bill 1541.

Burton released a testimony sent to the House Judiciary Committee expressing concerns about the bill. If passed, he says it would damage the rights of renters in the Hoosier State.

According to Burton, the bill wouldn’t require landlords to provide information to renters about their legal rights, preempts housing discrimination ordinances and favors the rights of landlords over tenants.

In his testimony, Burton says, “my fear is that this level of negligence will become the standard.”

